Modi's Divine Pilgrimage: A Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi immersed himself in spiritual fervor on Wednesday as he participated in the Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj. With 'rudraksh' beads in hand, Modi performed rituals, expressing a deep sense of devotion in what he termed a 'divine connection'.

Wearing a deep orange jersey and blue lowers, along with a doubly symbolic saffron stole and Himachali cap, he offered prayers to the sun and rivers amidst sacred chants. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi took a serene boat ride amid the throngs of enthusiastically cheering crowds.

Security was heightened for this high-profile pilgrimage, coinciding with Hong assembly polls in Delhi and bypolls in Milkipur, Uttar Pradesh. However, the Maha Kumbh, considered one of Hinduism's holiest pilgrimages, proceeded seamlessly with over 38 crore pilgrims visiting since January 13, as per Uttar Pradesh government reports.

