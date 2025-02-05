Modi's Divine Pilgrimage: A Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj, describing it as a spiritually enriching experience. He performed rituals and prayed for peace and harmony. Despite his visit during active election periods, the pilgrimage continued attracting millions of Hindu devotees.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi immersed himself in spiritual fervor on Wednesday as he participated in the Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj. With 'rudraksh' beads in hand, Modi performed rituals, expressing a deep sense of devotion in what he termed a 'divine connection'.
Wearing a deep orange jersey and blue lowers, along with a doubly symbolic saffron stole and Himachali cap, he offered prayers to the sun and rivers amidst sacred chants. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi took a serene boat ride amid the throngs of enthusiastically cheering crowds.
Security was heightened for this high-profile pilgrimage, coinciding with Hong assembly polls in Delhi and bypolls in Milkipur, Uttar Pradesh. However, the Maha Kumbh, considered one of Hinduism's holiest pilgrimages, proceeded seamlessly with over 38 crore pilgrims visiting since January 13, as per Uttar Pradesh government reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Maha Kumbh
- Triveni Sangam
- Holy Dip
- Prayagraj
- Yogi Adityanath
- Hindu
- Crowds
- Devotion
- Pilgrimage
ALSO READ
Celebrating Foundation Days: Yogi Adityanath's Wishes to North-Eastern States
CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Janata Darshan': Addressing Grievances, Upholding Democracy
Gandhi's Hindutva: Congress vs. BJP's Narrative
CM Yogi Adityanath: Resolving Public Grievances with Dedication
Spiritual Immersion: Yogi Adityanath and Cabinet's Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela