Tragedy in Tiger Valley: Elephant Attack Claims German Tourist's Life

A German tourist was fatally injured after being attacked by a wild elephant on a ghat road near Valparai. The incident occurred while the tourist, identified as Michael, was on a motorcycle and attempted to bypass the elephant, leading to a tragic chase and subsequent death due to severe injuries.

  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in Tiger Valley near Valparai, as a wild elephant caused the death of a German tourist. Footage of the shocking event, depicting the elephant tossing and attacking the tourist, has gone viral.

The incident occurred late on February 4, when the 77-year-old tourist, identified as Michael, was riding his motorcycle on a ghat road. Despite noticing the elephant on the road, he attempted to continue his journey, leading to a fatal encounter.

After being taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a government facility, Michael succumbed to his injuries the same day. Authorities have urged caution for travelers in wildlife zones to prevent such tragic incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

