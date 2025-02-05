Tragedy in Tiger Valley: Elephant Attack Claims German Tourist's Life

A tragic incident has unfolded in Tiger Valley near Valparai, as a wild elephant caused the death of a German tourist. Footage of the shocking event, depicting the elephant tossing and attacking the tourist, has gone viral.

The incident occurred late on February 4, when the 77-year-old tourist, identified as Michael, was riding his motorcycle on a ghat road. Despite noticing the elephant on the road, he attempted to continue his journey, leading to a fatal encounter.

After being taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a government facility, Michael succumbed to his injuries the same day. Authorities have urged caution for travelers in wildlife zones to prevent such tragic incidents.

