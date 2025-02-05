Legal Tussle Over Rohit Bal's Estate
The Delhi High Court has imposed a status quo order on late fashion designer Rohit Bal's estate following a plea by his friend Lalit Tehlan. Tehlan claims to be the primary beneficiary of Bal's will, which excludes Bal's relatives from any rights over his assets.
The Delhi High Court has intervened in a dispute over the estate of the late fashion icon Rohit Bal, ordering a status quo as legal battles ensue over his assets.
Justice Anish Dayal issued the order on February 4, responding to a plea by Lalit Tehlan, who insists on being the primary beneficiary of Bal's will. The will explicitly denies legal rights to Bal's step-relatives and brothers over his properties, which include valuable holdings in Defence Colony, Noida, and shares in Rohit Bal Designs Pvt Ltd. This decision aims to prevent any dissipation of the estate amid the ongoing controversy.
Bal's death in November 2024 has sparked a contentious legal struggle, drawing attention to his significant contributions to the fashion industry. However, Tehlan alleges that, contrary to Bal's will, the deceased designer's stepbrother changed locks at Bal's Defence Colony property, blocking Tehlan's access. Tehlan's application seeks the proper execution of Bal's will, intensifying the battle over one of India's most acclaimed fashion legacies.
