Defending the Mind: Disha Kiran's Psychometric Revolution in the Indian Army

The Indian Army is embracing a new frontier in addressing mental health with the help of Disha Kiran's innovative psychometric assessments. Known for expertise in career and mental health solutions, Disha Kiran has earned acclaim, spotlighted in a recent session of the Indian Parliament led by discussions with Minister of State for Defence, Shri Sanjay Seth.

The founder and CEO, Col (Dr) Andy Anil, an IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus and veteran, is a renowned mental health advocate. During a recent parliamentary session, Lieutenant Colonel Andy Anil's contributions were acknowledged as essential in screening risk-prone personnel, aiming for timely and appropriate interventions to assist soldiers.

This partnership marks a pivotal shift where psychological well-being is as prioritized as physical endurance. Disha Kiran's assessment tools, designed for early detection of mental health challenges, have aided millions, impacting forces such as the Indian Army by aiding in reducing depression and suicides, underscoring the importance of mental health in national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)