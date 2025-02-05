Visionary Leader Aga Khan Passes Away
Rahul Gandhi expressed sadness over the death of The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims. Known for his devotion to humanity, he invested in education and progress. The Aga Khan passed away at 88, and his successor will be announced following the reading of his will.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of The Aga Khan. The revered spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims, known for his dedication to education and progress, died at the age of 88.
The Aga Khan, who became the spiritual leader while studying at Harvard, transformed his material wealth into global philanthropic efforts, establishing homes, hospitals, and schools in developing countries. His commitment to humanity remains unparalleled.
Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences to the Aga Khan's family and the Ismaili Shia Muslim community worldwide. The announcement of his successor will occur after the reading of his will in Lisbon.
