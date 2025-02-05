Nicola Coughlan Finds Liberation in 'Misdirected'

Nicola Coughlan, the renowned star of 'Bridgerton', has embraced the world of audiobooks through her involvement in Audible Original's 'Misdirected'. Alongside Gwilym Lee, Coughlan lends her voice to this steamy, enemies-to-lovers narrative authored by New Zealand-based writer Lucy Parker.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Coughlan expressed the liberating nature of audiobook projects, contrasting them with her usual TV experiences. Describing the process as free and intimate, she relished the opportunity to swiftly switch between characters.

Set against the backdrop of a cutthroat acting industry, 'Misdirected' promises to deliver a romantic and engaging experience for listeners, providing a comforting escape from reality. Coughlan hopes audiences will find joy in this engaging story of unexpected love.

