Left Menu

Nicola Coughlan Finds Liberation in 'Misdirected'

Nicola Coughlan, known for her role in Bridgerton, voices the Audible Original 'Misdirected'. Written by Lucy Parker, it is a steamy enemies-to-lovers story featuring Gwilym Lee. Coughlan relished the experience, describing audiobooks as freeing, intimate, and devoid of the complexities of TV filming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:54 IST
Nicola Coughlan Finds Liberation in 'Misdirected'
  • Country:
  • India

Nicola Coughlan, the renowned star of 'Bridgerton', has embraced the world of audiobooks through her involvement in Audible Original's 'Misdirected'. Alongside Gwilym Lee, Coughlan lends her voice to this steamy, enemies-to-lovers narrative authored by New Zealand-based writer Lucy Parker.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Coughlan expressed the liberating nature of audiobook projects, contrasting them with her usual TV experiences. Describing the process as free and intimate, she relished the opportunity to swiftly switch between characters.

Set against the backdrop of a cutthroat acting industry, 'Misdirected' promises to deliver a romantic and engaging experience for listeners, providing a comforting escape from reality. Coughlan hopes audiences will find joy in this engaging story of unexpected love.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025