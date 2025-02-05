Left Menu

Aviation Artistry: SKAT's Stellar Performance at Aero India

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is set to perform at Aero India, showcasing precision maneuvers. Comprising nine Hawk Mk 132 aircraft and 14 pilots, SKAT's performances, led by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, display exceptional skills, including complex aerobatics and producing national flag colors during flights.

The renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is primed to dazzle audiences at the highly anticipated Aero India show, happening at Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 10-14. The event promises a stunning display of synchronized flying, drawing enthusiasts and experts alike.

SKAT, hailed as the 'Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force', comprises nine Hawk Mk 132 aircraft, intricately performing at mere meters apart. Led by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, known for his expertise with the Su-30 MKI, and Deputy Leader Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik, the team is renowned for its precision and finesse in aerial maneuvers.

A recent indigenous upgrade allows these jets to emit colored smoke, painting the sky with India's national flag hues—a move that amplifies both the visual spectacle and national pride. Established in 1996, SKAT has headlined over 700 performances in India and showcased the Air Force's prowess on international stages, enhancing India's reputation in aerospace excellence.

