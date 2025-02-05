Left Menu

PM Modi to Witness Record-Breaking Jhumur Dance in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam for a two-day trip beginning February 24. He will witness a Jhumur dance performance by 8,000 artists and attend the Advantage Assam Summit's inaugural session. The summit aims to strengthen business partnerships and explore investment opportunities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam, starting February 24, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

His itinerary includes witnessing a historic Jhumur dance performance featuring 8,000 artists, a testament to Assam's rich cultural heritage.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Advantage Assam Summit, aimed at enhancing business partnerships and exploring new investment opportunities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

