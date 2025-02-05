PM Modi to Witness Record-Breaking Jhumur Dance in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam, starting February 24, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

His itinerary includes witnessing a historic Jhumur dance performance featuring 8,000 artists, a testament to Assam's rich cultural heritage.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Advantage Assam Summit, aimed at enhancing business partnerships and exploring new investment opportunities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)