India-UAE Strengthen Ties with AI and Investment Collaborations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the strengthening of India-UAE partnerships across multiple sectors, including trade, technology, and investment. Key agreements and collaborations were announced, highlighting the nations' commitment to mutual growth and innovation, especially in AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:39 IST
In a recent meeting at the India AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasized the importance of investment flows between India and the UAE. They encouraged UAE Sovereign Wealth Funds to continue investing in India's burgeoning economy.

The leaders acknowledged significant progress in bilateral relations, rooting this advancement in sectors like defense, trade, and education. Key collaborations were announced, including a Memorandum of Understanding between the health ministries of both nations, promoting joint efforts in technological and pharmaceutical advancements.

Highlighting the tech frontier, a new supercomputer cluster initiative was launched, further cementing the strategic partnership. As the AI Impact Summit continues, these discussions signal a reinforced commitment to innovation and collaboration between India and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

