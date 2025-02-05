Dibrugarh University Literary Festival: A Global Gathering of Words and Culture
The Dibrugarh University Literary Festival draws literary enthusiasts and over 120 global writers, centered on African themes. Organized by FOCAL and Dibrugarh University, it features diverse literary sessions, cultural documentaries, and international participation, marking a significant event in Assam's cultural calendar.
- Country:
- India
The Dibrugarh University Literary Festival launched to an enthusiastic crowd, showcasing over 120 authors from across the globe. The festival's theme, focusing on Africa, brought together writers from over 25 countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe.
Organized by the Foundation for Culture, Arts & Literature (FOCAL) alongside Dibrugarh University, the event has captured the attention of literary circles. Vice-chancellor Prof Jatin Hazarika thanked FOCAL for organizing this large-scale cultural event in Assam, highlighting its significance.
The inaugural day saw numerous literary sessions at the university, with additional highlights including a student-made documentary on Africa, exploring its cultural and technological landscape. The festival will conclude on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Second HMPV Case of the Season Detected in Assam
Another Strike: Assam Police Apprehend Suspected Terror Member in Dhubri
Bridging Borders: Assam's Quest for Global Entrepreneurship and Clean Energy Collaborations
Advantage Assam 2.0: CM Sarma's South Korea Roadshow Sparks Global Partnership Talks
Supreme Court Criticizes Assam's Handling of Foreign Detainees