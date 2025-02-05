Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fireworks Factory Explosion Claims Life

A fatal explosion in a private fireworks factory resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman and injured six others. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences and announced financial aid for the victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:31 IST
An explosion at a private fireworks factory in Chinnavadi village led to the tragic demise of a 50-year-old woman and left six others injured, according to officials.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the affected families, including Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's family.

The injured have been admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College, where they will receive special treatment as directed by the Chief Minister. Relief payments ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh were also announced.

