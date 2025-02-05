Left Menu

The Aga Khan: A Visionary Leader's Legacy of Humanitarianism

The Aga Khan, a visionary leader, was instrumental in promoting peace and compassion. As the leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims, he established the Aga Khan Development Network, improving lives through healthcare, education, and economic initiatives across various countries. His passing marks a significant loss in both religious and global humanitarian circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:43 IST
The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims, is remembered as an extraordinary visionary by Congress leader Amin Patel. Patel commended his contributions to global peace and compassion, highlighting the Aga Khan's establishment of the Aga Khan Development Network to improve global living conditions.

Amin Patel, an MLA from south Mumbai, emphasized the Aga Khan's non-discriminatory approach in uplifting urban and rural communities irrespective of religious ties. As the 49th hereditary Imam, the Aga Khan guided the Ismaili community to uphold ethics and faith as contributing citizens.

His efforts extended to healthcare with things like the Prince Aly Khan Hospital in Mumbai. Born from a material empire, the Aga Khan funneled resources into developing countries to improve health, education, and infrastructure. He passed away in Portugal at 88, leaving a profound legacy.

