Comedian Assault Sparks Controversy in Solapur
Police have filed charges against a group for allegedly assaulting comedian Pranit More in Solapur, Maharashtra, after his jokes about actor Veer Pahariya. More was attacked post-show, prompting a complaint. Despite a social media post detailing the assault, More hasn't provided a police statement yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 06-02-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 08:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police have charged 10 to 12 individuals with assaulting stand-up comedian Pranit More. The attack followed a show where More's jokes targeted actor Veer Pahariya.
Pahariya, notably the grandson of ex-chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, recently appeared in the film 'Sky Force.' The assault reportedly left More injured, with witnesses describing a brutal attack of punching and kicking.
Despite police's efforts to gather More's statement, he has yet to comply, prompting action based on a complaint from a restaurant owner where the incident occurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement