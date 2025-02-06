Comedian Assault Sparks Controversy in Solapur

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police have charged 10 to 12 individuals with assaulting stand-up comedian Pranit More. The attack followed a show where More's jokes targeted actor Veer Pahariya.

Pahariya, notably the grandson of ex-chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, recently appeared in the film 'Sky Force.' The assault reportedly left More injured, with witnesses describing a brutal attack of punching and kicking.

Despite police's efforts to gather More's statement, he has yet to comply, prompting action based on a complaint from a restaurant owner where the incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)