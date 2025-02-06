Left Menu

Comedian Assault Sparks Controversy in Solapur

Police have filed charges against a group for allegedly assaulting comedian Pranit More in Solapur, Maharashtra, after his jokes about actor Veer Pahariya. More was attacked post-show, prompting a complaint. Despite a social media post detailing the assault, More hasn't provided a police statement yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 06-02-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 08:45 IST
Comedian Assault Sparks Controversy in Solapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police have charged 10 to 12 individuals with assaulting stand-up comedian Pranit More. The attack followed a show where More's jokes targeted actor Veer Pahariya.

Pahariya, notably the grandson of ex-chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, recently appeared in the film 'Sky Force.' The assault reportedly left More injured, with witnesses describing a brutal attack of punching and kicking.

Despite police's efforts to gather More's statement, he has yet to comply, prompting action based on a complaint from a restaurant owner where the incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025