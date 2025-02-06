Left Menu

Nezha 2: China's New Box Office Champion

Chinese movie Nezha 2 becomes the highest-grossing film in China, surpassing The Battle at Lake Changjin. The film draws inspiration from the classic 16th-century Chinese novel Investiture of the Gods, signaling a significant cultural impact in the nation's film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:10 IST
On Thursday, Chinese cinema celebrated a new milestone as Nezha 2 overtook The Battle at Lake Changjin to become China's highest-grossing film of all time. The unprecedented success was announced by state media, marking a significant moment in the nation's evolving film industry.

Nezha 2, although a modern production, traces its roots back to centuries-old Chinese literature. The film is an adaptation of the classic 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods, illustrating the continued cultural significance of traditional stories in contemporary Chinese cinema.

The film's achievement not only reflects its commercial success but also underscores the enduring appeal of China's rich mythological heritage, resonating with audiences both domestically and possibly on an international level. This breakthrough sets a new benchmark for Chinese filmmakers and further cements the country's growing influence in global cinema.

