De Niro to Headline Netflix's Chilling 'The Whisper Man'

'The Whisper Man', a Netflix crime thriller, stars Robert De Niro in a suspenseful journey examining father-son dynamics amidst a serial killer case. Directed by James Ashcroft and adapted from Alex North's bestselling novel, filming starts this spring on the East Coast, highlighting a riveting narrative of abduction and redemption.

Robert De Niro (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix's latest crime thriller, 'The Whisper Man', has garnered substantial attention with Robert De Niro stepping into a leading role. Based on Alex North's bestselling novel, the film, directed by James Ashcroft, is set to deliver a gripping blend of suspense and emotional exploration. This compelling narrative delves into intricate father-son relationships amid the backdrop of a long-standing serial killer mystery.

The film's production is slated to kick off this spring on the East Coast. It narrates the story of a widow and crime writer, whose eight-year-old son goes missing. Desperate for answers, the protagonist turns to his estranged father, a retired police detective, to help unravel the mystery.

Together, they uncover a shocking link to a past case involving a convicted serial killer known as 'The Whisper Man'. The screenplay is the work of Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer, adapted from North's original novel, promising a faithful yet thrilling cinematic rendition.

Marking Netflix's sixth collaboration with AGBO, this project brings together an impressive producing team including the Russo brothers Anthony, Joe, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco. Kassee Whiting and Marcus Viscidi will serve as executive producers.

For De Niro, this film continues his fruitful partnership with Netflix, following his acclaimed performance in 'The Irishman' (2019). Furthermore, he is set to feature in Netflix's upcoming drama series 'Zero Day' and will play dual roles in Warner Bros.'s 'The Alto Knights'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

