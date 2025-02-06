Left Menu

Sweden's Deep Sorrow: Orebro School Shooting Raises Alarms

A mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, left 10 dead and several others wounded. The shooter, who had connections to the school, was found dead with ammunition beside him. Authorities believe he acted alone, and mourners across Sweden grapple with the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orebro | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Sweden

In a devastating incident, 10 people were killed by a shooter at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, marking the country's worst mass shooting. The gunman, who later died, was found with a significant amount of ammunition, and authorities confirmed his ties to the institution.

Officials report that the shooter had licenses for several weapons, three of which were found next to his deceased body. Five individuals were critically injured and underwent surgery. Currently, they are stable but remain under close medical supervision. Authorities have found no evidence of terrorism links, asserting the shooter acted alone.

The tragedy has deeply affected Swedish society, evoking sorrow across the nation. Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer and even the king have expressed their condolences. The shock has prompted mourners to gather around the site, laying flowers and lighting candles to honor those lost in this rare act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

