MakeMyTrip Empowers Pilgrims with 'Loved by Devotees'

MakeMyTrip has unveiled a new feature named 'Loved by Devotees' on its app, catering specifically to those planning spiritual journeys and pilgrimages. This feature includes a curated selection of more than 450 hotels and homestays across 26 notable spiritual destinations, aiming to streamline the travel planning process.

The company emphasizes that the feature leverages real traveler insights and technology, with the intention of alleviating the stress associated with planning so devotees can concentrate on their faith. 'Loved by Devotees' aims to find the perfect stay, enhancing comfort and convenience for travelers.

This initiative currently encompasses a wide array of spiritual destinations, including revered sites such as Ajmer, Amritsar, Ayodhya, and Varanasi, among others. MakeMyTrip's Chief Product Officer, Ankit Khanna, highlighted the goal of providing stress-free travel experiences focused on faith and personal experience.

