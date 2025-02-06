Left Menu

MakeMyTrip Empowers Pilgrims with 'Loved by Devotees'

MakeMyTrip has launched the 'Loved by Devotees' feature on its app, offering a curated selection of over 450 accommodations across 26 spiritual destinations. This feature is designed to simplify spiritual journey planning, allowing travelers to focus on their faith by providing appropriate accommodations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:36 IST
MakeMyTrip Empowers Pilgrims with 'Loved by Devotees'
MakeMyTrip Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MakeMyTrip has unveiled a new feature named 'Loved by Devotees' on its app, catering specifically to those planning spiritual journeys and pilgrimages. This feature includes a curated selection of more than 450 hotels and homestays across 26 notable spiritual destinations, aiming to streamline the travel planning process.

The company emphasizes that the feature leverages real traveler insights and technology, with the intention of alleviating the stress associated with planning so devotees can concentrate on their faith. 'Loved by Devotees' aims to find the perfect stay, enhancing comfort and convenience for travelers.

This initiative currently encompasses a wide array of spiritual destinations, including revered sites such as Ajmer, Amritsar, Ayodhya, and Varanasi, among others. MakeMyTrip's Chief Product Officer, Ankit Khanna, highlighted the goal of providing stress-free travel experiences focused on faith and personal experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025