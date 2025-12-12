Delhi Tightens Fire Safety Norms for Hotels, Clubs, and Restaurants

The Delhi government's excise department has issued a directive requiring all hotels, clubs, and restaurants to comply with stringent fire-safety norms. This move comes in the wake of a tragic fire at a Goa nightclub that resulted in 25 fatalities.

In preparation for the holiday season, the department has also banned the use of firecrackers, including electric ones, on premises to avert potential hazards. Establishments with a gross floor area of 90 sqm or more are reminded to renew their Fire NOC before its expiration date, while smaller eateries must maintain adequate fire-prevention measures.

To ensure compliance, the department, led by Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad, emphasized that all safety equipment must be functional and that failure to adhere to these standards could result in penalties under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Rules, 2010. The decision was reinforced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a high-level review meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)