Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur Opens, Offering Opulent Gateway to Rajasthan's Heritage

Anantara Hotels & Resorts has launched its first Indian property, Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, a luxury retreat in Rajasthan. The hotel blends royal architecture with cultural experiences, offering guests an immersive journey into Jaipur's rich heritage, along with lavish accommodations and bespoke dining experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:13 IST
In a significant expansion of its global footprint, Anantara Hotels & Resorts has unveiled Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, its first property in India. Located in the heart of Rajasthan, this luxurious retreat offers a peaceful gateway to explore Jaipur's rich cultural heritage.

The hotel combines classical Rajasthani palace architecture with the modern elegance Anantara is known for, creating a sanctuary of palatial beauty. With over 150 rooms and suites, guests are introduced to India's opulent past through hand-crafted details and rich textiles.

Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur also boasts unique dining experiences. Executive Chef Sunil Jajoria serves heritage Indian recipes in stunning venues like Sheesh Mahal. Beyond the hotel, guests can engage in cultural experiences such as the Royal Heritage Art Walk and the Spice Spoons cooking class, embracing the vibrant traditions of Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

