The Al-Hadbaa Minaret, a historic symbol in Mosul, has risen from the ruins in a significant UNESCO-led reconstruction project after being destroyed by Islamic State forces in 2017.

This revival campaign, involving international cooperation, seeks to not only rebuild architecture but also Montorfellibly mend the scars of conflict, offering a much-needed sense of identity and hope to the residents of Mosul.

The restoration drives across Mosul, including Christian heritage sites, underline the city's return to a diverse cultural and religious landscape, with the UNESCO initiative serving as a model for future post-conflict restoration efforts globally.

