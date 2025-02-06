Left Menu

Restoration of Mosul: Rebuilding Identity Amid Ruins

The Al-Hadbaa Minaret in Mosul, destroyed by ISIS in 2017, has been rebuilt through a major international initiative led by UNESCO and Iraqi authorities. Restoring this and other heritage sites, like churches, symbolizes hope for Mosul, reconnecting its residents with their history and identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mosul | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:30 IST
Restoration of Mosul: Rebuilding Identity Amid Ruins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

The Al-Hadbaa Minaret, a historic symbol in Mosul, has risen from the ruins in a significant UNESCO-led reconstruction project after being destroyed by Islamic State forces in 2017.

This revival campaign, involving international cooperation, seeks to not only rebuild architecture but also Montorfellibly mend the scars of conflict, offering a much-needed sense of identity and hope to the residents of Mosul.

The restoration drives across Mosul, including Christian heritage sites, underline the city's return to a diverse cultural and religious landscape, with the UNESCO initiative serving as a model for future post-conflict restoration efforts globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025