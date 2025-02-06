From Olympics to Oscars: A Dynamic Week in Entertainment

The cinematic universe crosses new boundaries with 'September 5', a film revisiting the tragic 1972 Munich Olympics through the eyes of an ABC broadcasting team. Helmed by Tim Fehlbaum, the film features talent such as Peter Sarsgaard and Ben Chaplin.

Lara Trump is set to expand her media presence with 'My View with Lara Trump' on Fox News. The program aims to capture the audience with its weekend primetime slot starting February 22.

Black Sabbath fans rejoice as the legendary band reunites for a one-off Birmingham concert. Ozzy Osbourne and the original line-up promise a spectacular performance, marking a nostalgic journey back to the roots of heavy metal.

