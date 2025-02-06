Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Takes the Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will make an official visit to the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj this Friday. During his visit, the Chief Minister plans to take a holy dip at the historically and religiously significant confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, an official release announced.

The Chief Minister, ahead of his religious ritual, is slated to offer prayers at the Bade Hanumanji temple, according to the same release, further enriching his spiritual journey.

Furthermore, during his time at the festival, Patel will explore the Gujarat pavilion, which has been organized by Gujarat Tourism on the Maha Kumbh grounds, showcasing the state's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)