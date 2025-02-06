Left Menu

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Takes the Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to visit the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to participate in the religious festival by taking a holy dip at the sangam of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. He will also pay a visit to the Bade Hanumanji temple and the Gujarat pavilion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:43 IST
Bhupendra Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will make an official visit to the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj this Friday. During his visit, the Chief Minister plans to take a holy dip at the historically and religiously significant confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, an official release announced.

The Chief Minister, ahead of his religious ritual, is slated to offer prayers at the Bade Hanumanji temple, according to the same release, further enriching his spiritual journey.

Furthermore, during his time at the festival, Patel will explore the Gujarat pavilion, which has been organized by Gujarat Tourism on the Maha Kumbh grounds, showcasing the state's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

