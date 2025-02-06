Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2025 Oscars Presenters

In an exciting announcement from the world of cinema, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph have been tapped as the first group of presenters for the 2025 Oscars. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, all four Hollywood icons were recipients of Academy Awards at the previous year's ceremony, adding a prestigious sheen to the forthcoming event.

Downey Jr. clinched the Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer,' while his co-star Murphy took home Best Actor for embodying the titular role of Robert Oppenheimer. Randolph was honored with Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'The Holdovers,' and Stone celebrated another victory, securing Best Actress for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things,' marking another milestone since her prior win for 'La La Land' in 2017.

Leading the Oscar nominations is 'Emilia Perez' with a groundbreaking 13 nods, the highest ever for a non-English-language film. Hot on its heels are 'The Brutalist' and 'Wicked,' both securing 10 nominations each. As the world anticipates the March 2 ceremony, hosted by Conan O'Brien and broadcast live on ABC and Hulu, tributes will be paid to those who courageously battled the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, which claimed lives and caused extensive damage. Among the Best Actor nominees is Timothee Chalamet for his transformative role in 'A Complete Unknown,' facing competition from notable actors like Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan.

