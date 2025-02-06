Left Menu

Harrison Ford Reflects on His Final Indiana Jones Adventure

Despite its underwhelming box office performance, actor Harrison Ford remains content with his role in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.' Ford relished the opportunity to give Indy one last adventure. This film marks the conclusion of the iconic series, with Ford confirming it as his final appearance.

Image Credit: ANI
Harrison Ford, while acknowledging the disappointing box office performance of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' insists he is still pleased with his involvement in the film, noted Deadline. Released in 2023, this movie marked the fifth and final chapter in the legendary 'Indiana Jones' series, directed by James Mangold, with Ford reprising his iconic role.

Despite some fans' dissatisfaction with the concluding installment, Ford has come to terms with the reception. In an interview with WSJ Magazine via Deadline, Ford remarked, "S-- happens. I felt there was one more story worth telling. After all Indy's trials, I wanted to dust off his character and send him on another adventure, even if he was a bit older."

According to Deadline, 'Dial of Destiny,' although starring a stellar cast including Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, saw Disney incur losses of about $143 million. The film's storyline had Indy seeking a mythical dial capable of altering history.

Ford has previously stated, per Deadline, that he will not participate in a potential Indiana Jones TV series, signaling his final bow as the iconic adventurer with 'Dial of Destiny.' "This will be my last portrayal of Indy," Ford affirmed.

Beyond 'Indiana Jones,' Ford has returned for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series 'Shrinking' and is set to appear in the MCU as Thaddeus Ross in 'Captain America: Brave New World,' debuting on February 14 in theaters. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

