Maha Kumbh: A Global Beacon of Peace and Unity

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, on Thursday, praised the Maha Kumbh, describing it as a global beacon of peace, unity, and service. The governor engaged in profound discussions on spiritual philosophy and Indian culture during his visit to the Parmarth Niketan camp.

Governor Khan was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, who shared insights into the extensive logistical arrangements undertaken by the state government for the event. Security measures, transportation, and healthcare services were among the key aspects highlighted.

The Maha Kumbh, hailed by Khan as a 'profound spiritual experience' and a 'symbol of India's spiritual heritage', continues to showcase India's commitment to peace and unity across the globe.

