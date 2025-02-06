Left Menu

Maha Kumbh: A Global Beacon of Peace and Unity

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan lauded the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of India's spiritual heritage, emphasizing its role in promoting peace, unity, and service globally. During his visit to the Parmarth Niketan camp, discussions centered on spiritual philosophy and Ganga conservation, highlighting the event's comprehensive arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:45 IST
Maha Kumbh: A Global Beacon of Peace and Unity
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, on Thursday, praised the Maha Kumbh, describing it as a global beacon of peace, unity, and service. The governor engaged in profound discussions on spiritual philosophy and Indian culture during his visit to the Parmarth Niketan camp.

Governor Khan was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, who shared insights into the extensive logistical arrangements undertaken by the state government for the event. Security measures, transportation, and healthcare services were among the key aspects highlighted.

The Maha Kumbh, hailed by Khan as a 'profound spiritual experience' and a 'symbol of India's spiritual heritage', continues to showcase India's commitment to peace and unity across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025