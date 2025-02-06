Left Menu

Spectacular Blossoms: Raj Bhavan Exhibition Unveils Nature's Artistry

The Raj Bhavan will host a regional fruit, vegetable, and flower exhibition from February 7-9. Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, the event features 1,774 participants showcasing models, statues, and maps made from natural flowers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:59 IST
Spectacular Blossoms: Raj Bhavan Exhibition Unveils Nature's Artistry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Raj Bhavan is set to host its annual regional fruit, vegetable, and flower exhibition from February 7 to 9, promising an array of unique displays for visitors.

Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at 10 am on Friday, the three-day event will showcase the creativity of 1,774 participants through various exhibits.

Highlights include a giant Ganesha statue, intricate models of the planetary system, and a floral map highlighting the One District One Product initiative. Enthusiasts can enter the venue via Gate No. 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025