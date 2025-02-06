Spectacular Blossoms: Raj Bhavan Exhibition Unveils Nature's Artistry

The Raj Bhavan is set to host its annual regional fruit, vegetable, and flower exhibition from February 7 to 9, promising an array of unique displays for visitors.

Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at 10 am on Friday, the three-day event will showcase the creativity of 1,774 participants through various exhibits.

Highlights include a giant Ganesha statue, intricate models of the planetary system, and a floral map highlighting the One District One Product initiative. Enthusiasts can enter the venue via Gate No. 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)