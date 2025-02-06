Spectacular Blossoms: Raj Bhavan Exhibition Unveils Nature's Artistry
The Raj Bhavan will host a regional fruit, vegetable, and flower exhibition from February 7-9. Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, the event features 1,774 participants showcasing models, statues, and maps made from natural flowers.
The Raj Bhavan is set to host its annual regional fruit, vegetable, and flower exhibition from February 7 to 9, promising an array of unique displays for visitors.
Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at 10 am on Friday, the three-day event will showcase the creativity of 1,774 participants through various exhibits.
Highlights include a giant Ganesha statue, intricate models of the planetary system, and a floral map highlighting the One District One Product initiative. Enthusiasts can enter the venue via Gate No. 1.
