Crossing Borders for Spiritual Peace: Pakistani Hindus at Maha Kumbh

Sixty-eight Hindu devotees from Sindh, Pakistan, have journeyed to Prayagraj, India, to attend the Maha Kumbh festival. They participated in sacred rituals at the confluence of three holy rivers, seeking peace for their ancestors' souls. The trip allows them to connect deeply with their Sanatan Dharma heritage.

A group of 68 Hindu devotees from Pakistan's Sindh province has made a significant religious pilgrimage to India's Maha Kumbh festival, arriving in Prayagraj on Thursday. They took a sacred dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, to perform rituals and offer prayers for the peace of their ancestors' souls.

The group, accompanied by Mahant Ramnath, previously visited Haridwar where they immersed the ashes of around 480 ancestors. Devotee Gobind Ram Makheja explained that this pilgrimage had been eagerly anticipated for months. Makheja shared their sense of pride in visiting India and connecting with their Sanatan Dharma heritage.

Surbhi, a young student from Ghotki, and Priyanka, a homemaker from Sindh, shared their experiences of the Kumbh as a profound connection to their cultural roots. Although facing visa delays, Niranjan Chawla thanked the Indian government for its support but advocated for a more streamlined visa process, highlighting the intrinsic link between the festival and their heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

