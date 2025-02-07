Left Menu

Showdown in Kolkata: Directors Boycott as Technician Rift Escalates

The Directors Association of Eastern India (DAEI) has decided to boycott studio floors starting February 7, amidst ongoing disputes with the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India. The conflict, stalling several projects, centers on accusations of the federation's unfair treatment towards directors.

In a significant escalation of ongoing tensions, the Directors Association of Eastern India (DAEI) has announced it will boycott shooting studio floors starting February 7. The move is a response to unresolved disputes with the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, affecting major film and television productions.

This dispute first flared in July last year when technicians refused to work under certain directors, resulting in a brief work stoppage resolved by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The recent confrontation reignited after director Srijit Roy complained about halted pre-shoot set designs, prompting the DAEI to withdraw its members from ongoing projects.

DAEI members have voiced their grievances over financial losses and the alleged instigation by Federation leadership to boycott directors Raj Chakraborty, Kaushik Ganguly, and others. They demand written assurances against blacklisting and transparent communications to resolve the trust deficit between parties, as industry stakeholders worry about the impact on the broader Kolkata entertainment sector.

