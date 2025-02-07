Blazing Challenges: Fire Breakout at Maha Kumbh's ISKCON Camp
A fire erupted at the ISKCON camp in Mahakumbh Nagar, swiftly spreading to over a dozen camps. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Despite significant damage, the blaze was contained by fire services. This is the third fire incident in the Kumbh Mela area since January.
A fire incident erupted at the ISKCON camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday. Spreading rapidly, it engulfed over a dozen neighboring camps, officials confirmed.
Thankfully, no casualties were reported following swift action by fire services. Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma noted that fire tenders were dispatched promptly, leading to successful containment.
This marks the third fire incident at the Kumbh Mela site recently, raising concerns over fire safety in the area.
