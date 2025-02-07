Left Menu

Star-Studded Union: Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani Tie the Knot

Mawra Hocane, a celebrated Pakistani actress, announced her marriage to actor Ameer Gilani in Lahore. The traditional ceremony occurred at Lahore Fort and was attended by family and friends. Hocane shared wedding photos and a video on Instagram, marking a new chapter in her life.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, recognized for her roles in 'Aahista Aahista' and Bollywood's 'Sanam Teri Kasam', has joyously confirmed her marriage to actor Ameer Gilani.

The ceremony took place at Lahore Fort, where the 32-year-old Hocane and 28-year-old Gilani exchanged vows amid the presence of family and friends.

Hocane announced the milestone on Instagram, sharing wedding photos and a video, expressing her happiness at having found love amidst life's chaos.

