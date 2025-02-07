Star-Studded Union: Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani Tie the Knot
Mawra Hocane, a celebrated Pakistani actress, announced her marriage to actor Ameer Gilani in Lahore. The traditional ceremony occurred at Lahore Fort and was attended by family and friends. Hocane shared wedding photos and a video on Instagram, marking a new chapter in her life.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, recognized for her roles in 'Aahista Aahista' and Bollywood's 'Sanam Teri Kasam', has joyously confirmed her marriage to actor Ameer Gilani.
The ceremony took place at Lahore Fort, where the 32-year-old Hocane and 28-year-old Gilani exchanged vows amid the presence of family and friends.
Hocane announced the milestone on Instagram, sharing wedding photos and a video, expressing her happiness at having found love amidst life's chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Instagram Unfollow Issues Stir Controversy Amidst Meta's Policy Shifts
Knife Attack on Bollywood Star: Recovery Breakthrough
Bollywood Singer Monali Thakur Recovering After Health Scare during Live Show
Bollywood Personalities Face Threatening Emails: Inquiry Underway
Bollywood Singer Monali Thakur Recovers After On-stage Illness in West Bengal