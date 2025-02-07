Call to Honor Vidyapati: Rename Darbhanga Airport

In a firm appeal to the Centre, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has asked for the renaming of Darbhanga airport to honor the revered poet Vidyapati.

He raised this topic during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, reminding of the Bihar government's 2020 recommendation to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The proposal seeks to celebrate the 15th-century polymath Vidyapati by rebranding the airport as 'Kavi Kokil Vidyapati Airport'. Jha emphasized on Vidyapati's significant contributions and urged prompt action.

(With inputs from agencies.)