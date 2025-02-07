Call to Honor Vidyapati: Rename Darbhanga Airport
Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha urged the central government to rename Darbhanga airport after Vidyapati, a renowned poet from the Mithila region. He highlighted Bihar's proposal, which was submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2020, aiming to honor the poet's legacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a firm appeal to the Centre, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has asked for the renaming of Darbhanga airport to honor the revered poet Vidyapati.
He raised this topic during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, reminding of the Bihar government's 2020 recommendation to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
The proposal seeks to celebrate the 15th-century polymath Vidyapati by rebranding the airport as 'Kavi Kokil Vidyapati Airport'. Jha emphasized on Vidyapati's significant contributions and urged prompt action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement