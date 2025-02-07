Bihar Governor Emphasizes Oneness at Maha Kumbh
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan participated in the Maha Kumbh, highlighting the cultural value of perceiving humanity divinely. He stressed the 'Sanatan Aadarsh' of 'Ekaatmata', or unity, where all differences vanish, while celebrating heritage and ideals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan took a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the essence of Indian culture—viewing every human in a divine manner.
Addressing reporters post-dip, Khan elaborated on the 'Sanatan Aadarsh' (eternal ideal) of Indian culture: 'Ekaatmata' or oneness, where differences are transcended and unity prevails. 'Maanav' (human) is seen as the form of 'Maadhav' (Lord Krishna), he noted, echoing the cultural sentiment.
The governor highlighted the celebration of heritage, values, and ideals, as people gathered for this significant cultural and spiritual event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha Kumbh 2023: Millions Flock to Triveni Sangam for Spiritual Awakening
Maha Kumbh 2023: Record-Breaking Devotee Participation at Triveni Sangam
Maha Kumbh Festivities Illuminate Triveni Sangam with Devotional Fervor
Amit Shah Joins Mahakumbh Celebrations, Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Triveni Sangam Draws Millions for Sacred Rituals