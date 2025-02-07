Bihar Governor Emphasizes Oneness at Maha Kumbh

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan took a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the essence of Indian culture—viewing every human in a divine manner.

Addressing reporters post-dip, Khan elaborated on the 'Sanatan Aadarsh' (eternal ideal) of Indian culture: 'Ekaatmata' or oneness, where differences are transcended and unity prevails. 'Maanav' (human) is seen as the form of 'Maadhav' (Lord Krishna), he noted, echoing the cultural sentiment.

The governor highlighted the celebration of heritage, values, and ideals, as people gathered for this significant cultural and spiritual event.

(With inputs from agencies.)