Bihar Governor Emphasizes Oneness at Maha Kumbh

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan participated in the Maha Kumbh, highlighting the cultural value of perceiving humanity divinely. He stressed the 'Sanatan Aadarsh' of 'Ekaatmata', or unity, where all differences vanish, while celebrating heritage and ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:43 IST
Arif Mohammad Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan took a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the essence of Indian culture—viewing every human in a divine manner.

Addressing reporters post-dip, Khan elaborated on the 'Sanatan Aadarsh' (eternal ideal) of Indian culture: 'Ekaatmata' or oneness, where differences are transcended and unity prevails. 'Maanav' (human) is seen as the form of 'Maadhav' (Lord Krishna), he noted, echoing the cultural sentiment.

The governor highlighted the celebration of heritage, values, and ideals, as people gathered for this significant cultural and spiritual event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

