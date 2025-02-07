Controversial Film 'Sanatani' Hits Screens Amid Christian Protests

Amid opposition from Christian groups, the Odia film 'Sanatani-Karma Hi Dharma' premiered across Odisha on Friday under heavy security.

The film, showing in 30 theaters statewide, faced no protests according to producer Bijay Kandoi, though it drew criticism for its portrayal of religious conversions. Lead actor Sambit Acharya urged audiences to form opinions after viewing the film.

Initially denied certification by CBFC's regional office in Cuttack, the film later received UA certification following edits. The National United Christian Forum condemned the film for distorting Christian doctrines. The Orissa High Court declined to halt the release despite petitions.

