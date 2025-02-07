Left Menu

Celebrating Eternal Oneness: Bihar Governor Dives into Maha Kumbh's Spiritual Legacy

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan embraced the spiritual legacy of the Maha Kumbh by taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Emphasizing the divine perception of humanity, Khan highlighted the festival's role in showcasing India's cultural values and ideals, uniting people in celebration and harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:00 IST
Celebrating Eternal Oneness: Bihar Governor Dives into Maha Kumbh's Spiritual Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan plunged into the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, underscoring the ethos of viewing all humans as divine.

Following his ceremonial dip, Khan emphasized the 'Sanatan Aadarsh' of Indian culture, which advocates for the 'Ekaatmata' or oneness of being, bridging all divides.

Describing the Maha Kumbh as a festival of heritage and values, Khan remarked on its role in connecting humanity and highlighted the event's power to instill unity and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025