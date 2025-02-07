Celebrating Eternal Oneness: Bihar Governor Dives into Maha Kumbh's Spiritual Legacy
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan embraced the spiritual legacy of the Maha Kumbh by taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Emphasizing the divine perception of humanity, Khan highlighted the festival's role in showcasing India's cultural values and ideals, uniting people in celebration and harmony.
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan plunged into the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, underscoring the ethos of viewing all humans as divine.
Following his ceremonial dip, Khan emphasized the 'Sanatan Aadarsh' of Indian culture, which advocates for the 'Ekaatmata' or oneness of being, bridging all divides.
Describing the Maha Kumbh as a festival of heritage and values, Khan remarked on its role in connecting humanity and highlighted the event's power to instill unity and peace.
