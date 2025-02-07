Huliot India Pipes: A Glamorous Campaign Revolutionizing the Piping Industry

In an unprecedented move, Huliot India Pipes has made history by signing 12 Miss India models for its latest campaign, a first in the piping industry. Announced by CEO Miki Kedem, the initiative underscores the brand's dedication to sustainability and innovation in the Indian market.

Crafted by Roshan Roddrigues of Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd, the campaign ties into Huliot's values, with models representing states where the company has significant presence. It highlights sustainable practices through 100% recyclable products using advanced Israeli technology tailored for Indian consumers.

Launching an exclusive 2025 calendar, the campaign showcases regional Miss India winners as brand ambassadors in their respective states. This strategy aims to enhance brand recognition and consumer engagement, with support from industry experts applauding its blend of beauty, sustainability, and marketing prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)