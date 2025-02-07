Left Menu

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Extends Hours to Welcome Devotees

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has extended its visiting hours to accommodate a rising number of devotees. The temple will now open from 6 am to 10 pm with new timings for various rituals. This decision aligns with Ayodhya's increased pilgrimage traffic, especially during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:48 IST
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a revered spiritual site, has extended its operational hours to cater to the growing influx of devotees, officials announced on Friday.

The temple will now be open from 6 am to 10 pm every day. The 'Mangala Aarti' ritual begins at 4 am, followed by a brief closure until 6 am, when it officially opens for public 'darshan' during the 'Shringar Aarti'.

Ayodhya recently saw a surge in pilgrims, with over one crore visitors, coinciding with the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Hanuman Garhi and the Ram Temple remain central to the city's spiritual allure, consistently drawing large crowds.

