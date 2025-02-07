Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Extends Hours to Welcome Devotees

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a revered spiritual site, has extended its operational hours to cater to the growing influx of devotees, officials announced on Friday.

The temple will now be open from 6 am to 10 pm every day. The 'Mangala Aarti' ritual begins at 4 am, followed by a brief closure until 6 am, when it officially opens for public 'darshan' during the 'Shringar Aarti'.

Ayodhya recently saw a surge in pilgrims, with over one crore visitors, coinciding with the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Hanuman Garhi and the Ram Temple remain central to the city's spiritual allure, consistently drawing large crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)