Crafting Unity: The Global Allure of the Surajkund Mela

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Fair in Faridabad, highlighting its role in showcasing exceptional art and craftsmanship from around the world.

Shekhawat emphasized India's growing global stature through such events, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." The fair also aims to open new market opportunities for Indian artisans.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini mentioned that this year's fair features two theme states and BIMSTEC partners, marking it as a 'Crafts Maha Kumbh' and strengthening its international allure.

