Madhur Bhandarkar Praises Vibrant Energy at Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar hailed the positive ambiance of the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Praising infrastructural improvements since his last visit, Bhandarkar described the event as globally watched. Prominent personalities, including politicians and celebrities, participated in the spiritual gathering, underscoring its historical and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:02 IST
Madhur Bhandarkar (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently visited the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, expressing admiration for the event's vibrant energy. In an interview with ANI, Bhandarkar noted the improved infrastructure and increased attendance compared to his previous visit in 2019, highlighting the global attention the event garners.

Bhandarkar, known for his compelling films like 'Fashion' and 'Chandni Bar', joins millions of devotees gathering at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The Mahakumbh Mela is a significant religious event, drawing international attention for its spiritual essence.

Accompanied by other notable figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebrities, Bhandarkar's visit underscores the mela's importance. Visitors have lauded the seamless organization and management, with the event running from January 13 to February 26, potentially setting new attendance records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

