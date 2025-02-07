Madhur Bhandarkar Praises Vibrant Energy at Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently visited the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, expressing admiration for the event's vibrant energy. In an interview with ANI, Bhandarkar noted the improved infrastructure and increased attendance compared to his previous visit in 2019, highlighting the global attention the event garners.

Bhandarkar, known for his compelling films like 'Fashion' and 'Chandni Bar', joins millions of devotees gathering at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The Mahakumbh Mela is a significant religious event, drawing international attention for its spiritual essence.

Accompanied by other notable figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebrities, Bhandarkar's visit underscores the mela's importance. Visitors have lauded the seamless organization and management, with the event running from January 13 to February 26, potentially setting new attendance records.

(With inputs from agencies.)