Malini Awasthi and Dignitaries Celebrate Maha Kumbh 2025 with Holy Dips
Veteran folk singer Malini Awasthi participates in Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj, taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. She praises the event's organization, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The event attracts numerous dignitaries, showcasing the global significance of this spiritual gathering.
Veteran folk singer Malini Awasthi made a significant visit to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Maha Kumbh 2025, where she took a holy dip in the revered Triveni Sangam.
Praising the impeccable organization of the event, Awasthi commended the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She emphasized the spiritual importance of taking blessings from saints and participating in the rituals. "The message from this year's Maha Kumbh has spread worldwide," she said, noting the global attention it attracted.
On Makar Sankranti, Awasthi described a surreal experience at the Sangam, as people braved the chilly weather for the holy dip. The event not only drew celebrities but also high-profile figures like PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and other political leaders, solidifying its paramount status as a cultural and spiritual gathering.
