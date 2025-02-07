Left Menu

Malini Awasthi and Dignitaries Celebrate Maha Kumbh 2025 with Holy Dips

Veteran folk singer Malini Awasthi participates in Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj, taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. She praises the event's organization, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The event attracts numerous dignitaries, showcasing the global significance of this spiritual gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:34 IST
Malini Awasthi and Dignitaries Celebrate Maha Kumbh 2025 with Holy Dips
Malini Awasthi (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran folk singer Malini Awasthi made a significant visit to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Maha Kumbh 2025, where she took a holy dip in the revered Triveni Sangam.

Praising the impeccable organization of the event, Awasthi commended the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She emphasized the spiritual importance of taking blessings from saints and participating in the rituals. "The message from this year's Maha Kumbh has spread worldwide," she said, noting the global attention it attracted.

On Makar Sankranti, Awasthi described a surreal experience at the Sangam, as people braved the chilly weather for the holy dip. The event not only drew celebrities but also high-profile figures like PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and other political leaders, solidifying its paramount status as a cultural and spiritual gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025