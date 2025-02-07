Parineeti Chopra Shines at Brother Siddharth's Musical Wedding Bash

Actor Parineeti Chopra quelled rumors of discord with cousin Priyanka Chopra as she arrived in style at Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra's wedding on Friday evening. Accompanied by her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, Parineeti showcased her ethnic attire, exuding joy and excitement at the family event.

Parineeti's ensemble for the occasion featured an ethnic skirt with a striking blood-red blouse and jacket, while Raghav complemented her look in an off-white kurta paired with a brown Nehru Jacket. Additional visuals from the wedding displayed Priyanka Chopra, fondly termed the 'desi girl,' immersing herself in dance at her brother's celebration, elegantly adorned in a blue lehenga.

The couple Siddharth and Neelam hosted a lavish sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on February 6, 2025, filled with joyous music and dance. Interestingly, Nick Jonas, who missed prior functions, captivated guests with a heartfelt performance alongside his father, adding a soulful touch to the event. Guests were left eagerly anticipating glimpses of the wedding day itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)