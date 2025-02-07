Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's Private Wedding: A Celebration of Tradition and Philanthropy

Gautam Adani's younger son, Jeet, wed fiancee Diva Shah in an intimate ceremony on Friday, attended by a select group of family and friends. The wedding, adhering to Jain traditions, was devoid of celebrity presence, reaffirming Adani's commitment to simplicity.

In a departure from ostentatious displays, Gautam Adani announced a donation of Rs 10,000 crore to various social initiatives, focusing on healthcare, education, and skill development. The billionaire emphasized that the funds will contribute to affordable hospitals, schools, and skill academies promising assured employability.

Sources noted the absence of politicians, business luminaries, and other celebrities who typically feature in high-profile weddings. Jeet, currently serving as a director at Adani Airports, concluded the day's festivities with a pledge to uphold the values imparted by his father's working-class upbringing.

(With inputs from agencies.)