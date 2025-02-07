Eastern India's TV and Film Shoots Disrupted

The Directors Association of Eastern India has announced a pause in studio activities after technicians failed to participate, leading to a notable disruption across the local TV serial and film production scene.

While the majority of scheduled shootings for prominent TV serials and films continued across various studios, some production floors were left empty. According to industry sources, around 90% of scheduled shoots took place, although three major production houses halted their activities.

The Federation of Cine Technicians indicated willingness for dialogue, expressing confidence in West Bengal's leadership to mediate a resolution, as tensions trace back to disputes between directors and technicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)