Left Menu

Eastern India's TV and Film Shoots Disrupted

The Directors Association of Eastern India decided to halt studio work in response to technicians' non-participation. While most shoots proceeded, a few were canceled. The Federation of Cine Technicians stated that main disruptions affected just three production houses. Ongoing efforts aim to mediate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:18 IST
Eastern India's TV and Film Shoots Disrupted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directors Association of Eastern India has announced a pause in studio activities after technicians failed to participate, leading to a notable disruption across the local TV serial and film production scene.

While the majority of scheduled shootings for prominent TV serials and films continued across various studios, some production floors were left empty. According to industry sources, around 90% of scheduled shoots took place, although three major production houses halted their activities.

The Federation of Cine Technicians indicated willingness for dialogue, expressing confidence in West Bengal's leadership to mediate a resolution, as tensions trace back to disputes between directors and technicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025