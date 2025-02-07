Vicky Kaushal Defends Deleted Dance Scene in 'Chhaava'

In a recent candid discussion, celebrated actor Vicky Kaushal revealed the rationale behind the removal of a dance sequence from his forthcoming period drama, 'Chhaava'. The film, which portrays the illustrious life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, aimed to spotlight Marathi culture through this scene.

However, the dance segment, which featured Kaushal performing the traditional lezim, was excised after facing objections from political figures, including Maharashtra's Minister Uday Samant. In a statement from North 24 Parganas, Kaushal clarified that the intention was to celebrate rather than offend, asserting the cultural significance behind the inclusion.

Kaushal elaborated on the decision, noting that the cultural representation was brief and carefully considered, but he prioritized the historical narrative of Sambhaji Maharaj over any potential discord. Released worldwide on February 14 and directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' continues to highlight this historical legacy.

