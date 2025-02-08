Fluorescent Collars: A Bright Idea to Protect Mithuns on Arunachal Highways

In Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district, an innovative safety measure is underway to protect both drivers and the culturally revered mithun species. Fluorescent collars are being distributed to mithun owners to enhance the animals' visibility on highways plagued by fog and low visibility.

This initiative was spearheaded by Circle Officer Niyang Pertin and Executive Engineer Okep Dai, who personally funded 200 collars to mitigate accidents. The distribution event was attended by esteemed community members, including Pangin Additional Deputy Commissioner Gamtum Padu.

The effort aims to address the alarming loss of both human and mithun lives due to road accidents, highlighting the need for harmony between local wildlife, livestock, and human infrastructure. Local officials are calling for community collaboration to ensure the success and future growth of this safety initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)