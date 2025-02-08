Left Menu

'Baby Reindeer' Triumphs at Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Stellar Wins

At the 30th Critics Choice Awards, 'Baby Reindeer' secured victory in the Best Limited Series category. The series, known for its gripping narrative, also saw Jessica Gunning win Best Supporting Actress. The awards, delayed due to wildfires, celebrated top achievements in film and television.

'Baby Reindeer' (Photo/X/@criticschoice). Image Credit: ANI
The 30th Critics Choice Awards, hosted at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebrated a stunning set of victories on Friday night, with 'Baby Reindeer' dominating the Best Limited Series category. The Netflix hit, praised for its intense storyline and exceptional performances, outshined notable contenders like 'Disclaimer', 'Masters of the Air', and 'The Penguin'.

'Baby Reindeer' is the brainchild of Richard Gadd, who both created and starred in the British black comedy-drama thriller. The series, first aired on April 11, 2024, is an adaptation of Gadd's autobiographical show and focuses on comedian Donny Dunn's harrowing encounter with a stalker, portrayed by Jessica Gunning. Gunning's portrayal earned her the Best Supporting Actress award for a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

Gunning's emotional speech acknowledged the profound impact of Gadd's vision and expressed her appreciation for the whole 'Baby Reindeer' team. The show has captivated audiences and critics alike, collecting numerous accolades including six Primetime Emmy Awards, further solidifying its critical and commercial success. The ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler and originally scheduled for January 12, was postponed to February 7 owing to Los Angeles wildfires, spotlighting highlights in both film and television.

(With inputs from agencies.)

