Rajasthan Leaders Take the Holy Plunge, Hold Cabinet Meeting at Maha Kumbh

Rajasthan's political leadership, spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, embarked on a significant religious journey to the holy Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Saturday. Accompanied by cabinet ministers and MLAs, they participated in the revered Maha Kumbh ritual of taking a holy dip.

The sacred trip took an official turn as the Rajasthan Cabinet convened a meeting at the very site of the Sangam. This strategic gathering, featuring 115 key political figures, marked a blend of faith and governance. Following their spiritual cleansing at the confluence of the rivers, the leaders paid homage at a nearby Hanuman temple.

Deputy Chief Ministers, along with the Minister of State for Home, voiced approval for the Chief Minister's initiative, emphasizing its importance in Sanatan traditions. The cabinet meeting aimed at fostering prosperity for Rajasthan and the nation, showcasing a harmonious merge of cultural reverence and statecraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)