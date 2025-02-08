Thomas Cook Partners with Moscow to Elevate Indian Tourism Experience
Thomas Cook (India) partners with Moscow Project Office for a 24-month collaboration, aiming to enhance tourism from India to Moscow. The focus is on leveraging unique travel experiences, product development, and targeted marketing to increase Indian visitations to Moscow.
- Country:
- India
Thomas Cook (India) has entered into a strategic 24-month partnership with the Moscow Project Office to enhance tourism flows from India. This collaboration aims to leverage Thomas Cook's strengths in leisure and corporate travel, particularly in its MICE segments.
The joint initiative will concentrate on deepening product development, and enhancing destination knowledge through comprehensive training, marketing and communication strategies, and consumer promotions. The ultimate goal is to create significant visibility and interest in Russia as a travel destination among Indian tourists.
The partnership intends to prioritize an exchange of expertise and innovative product curation targeted at Indian travelers, promising to foster substantial growth in tourism and business interactions between India and Moscow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thomas Cook
- India
- Moscow
- tourism
- partnership
- travel
- leisure
- MICE
- marketing
- Russia
ALSO READ
Fog Disrupts Travel and Daily Life Across Northern India
Lunar New Year Travel Boosts Economy Amid Economic Concerns
The World's Largest Migration: China's Lunar New Year Travel Frenzy
China's Lunar New Year Travel Surge Highlights Economic Concerns
Travel & Hospitality Sector Booms with 66% Companies Expanding Workforce