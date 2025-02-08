Thomas Cook Partners with Moscow to Elevate Indian Tourism Experience

Thomas Cook (India) has entered into a strategic 24-month partnership with the Moscow Project Office to enhance tourism flows from India. This collaboration aims to leverage Thomas Cook's strengths in leisure and corporate travel, particularly in its MICE segments.

The joint initiative will concentrate on deepening product development, and enhancing destination knowledge through comprehensive training, marketing and communication strategies, and consumer promotions. The ultimate goal is to create significant visibility and interest in Russia as a travel destination among Indian tourists.

The partnership intends to prioritize an exchange of expertise and innovative product curation targeted at Indian travelers, promising to foster substantial growth in tourism and business interactions between India and Moscow.

