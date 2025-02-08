Aga Khan IV's Legacy: A Spiritual Leader and Bridger of Cultures

The funeral of Aga Khan IV, known as Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, was held privately in Lisbon on Saturday, drawing prominent figures like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Spain's King Emeritus Juan Carlos.

The ceremony, held at the Ismaili community centre, also saw attendance from Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Lisbon's mayor, underscoring the Aga Khan's broad influence. On Sunday, he will be interred in Aswan, Egypt.

Upon his passing, the Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili community quickly announced his successor—53-year-old Rahim Al-Hussaini, now the spiritual leader of millions of Ismaili Muslims worldwide. Treated as a head of state and a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, the Aga Khan's contributions to Islamic culture and bridge-building between cultures remain impactful.

(With inputs from agencies.)