Rajasthan's Spiritual Journey and Political Moves at Maha Kumbh

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, along with other state officials, participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela held at the Sangam. The event highlighted India's cultural heritage, and the Rajasthan cabinet held a historic meeting there. Sharma praised Uttar Pradesh's arrangements and commented on BJP's Delhi election victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, participated in a sacred bath at the Sangam—the meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati—during the renowned Maha Kumbh.

Accompanied by several Rajasthan ministers, Sharma emphasized the event as a beacon of India's cultural heritage, transcending mere religious significance. He commended the Uttar Pradesh government for its arrangement efforts.

Following the dip, Sharma convened a historic cabinet meeting at Rajasthan Bhavan, reflecting on key Devasthan Department issues. His remarks also included acknowledgment of BJP's triumph in the Delhi Assembly elections, attributing success to the public's faith in Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

