Chile's State of Emergency: Battling Blazes in Nuble and Maule

Amid a surge in wildfires, Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared a state of emergency in the Nuble and Maule regions on Saturday, citing urgent threats to forests, fields, and human lives.

The decision follows concerns over potential acts of arson, with Boric stating at a press conference that a significant portion of the blazes in the Araucanía area, south of Santiago, appear to be intentional. He firmly condemned any individuals or groups behind such actions, emphasizing zero tolerance for malicious conduct.

Current reports indicate approximately 15 active fire outbreaks across Chile, exacerbated by temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius. Recent law enforcement efforts have resulted in over 60 arrests linked to the forest fires in Araucanía, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

